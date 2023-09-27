President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and beyond as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged Muslims in Nigeria and beyond to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Muhammad as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

Tinubu congratulated Muslims and said the period should be used for deep introspection and fervent prayers.

This was contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, September 26.

According to the statement published on the State House website, Tinubu said:

“Adherents should make deliberate efforts to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet."

The president called on religious leaders to use the period to pray for Nigeria and to urge their followers to take the appropriate lessons from Prophet Muhammad’s life in their commitment to the country.

“Nigeria has arrived at an important juncture. While the government is taking all necessary measures to make the country secure and economically viable, we need the full support of the citizenry in the form of patriotism, patience, and prayers. The light is certainly bright at the end of the tunnel.”

Eid-el-Maulud: FG declares public holiday

The federal government had declared Wednesday, September 27, as a public holiday for the celebration of the Eil-ul-Maulid, a day set aside to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made the declaration in Abuja on Monday, September 25.

In a statement by Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the ministry's permanent secretary, he congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and the diaspora for the grace to witness this year's celebration.

