President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly received an interim report of the ongoing investigation of the financial activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria

It was gathered that the report had gotten to the desk of the President last week, which led to significant changes in personnel at the apex bank

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the outcome of the investigation would be made public in due time

FCT, Abuja - The interim report on the ongoing investigation of the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria over the past eight years has been submitted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Tinubu, in July, assigned the responsibility of probing the CBN to the former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reportedly received the interim report of the CBN probe last week.

Obazee was named the special investigator to probe and audit the activities of the Godwin Emefiele-led CBN over a series of allegations bordering on mismanagement of funds.

Multiple sources confirmed that the report has gotten to the president's desk since last week, and it is believed that the document influenced the change in power at the apex bank.

As reported by Punch, a source said:

“The CBN Special Investigator submitted a preliminary report to the President’s Office over a week ago. The investigation still continues, but the preliminary report is meant to give the President an idea of what has been discovered so far.”

The source also revealed that the report is still being reviewed as crucial decisions would be made based on the findings in due time.

CBN: SGF confirms release of probe report

Also confirming this development, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the audit report of the probe of the CBN would soon be made public.

Akume revealed this on Monday, September 25, during the press briefing of Nigeria's 63rd Independence anniversary, stating that the probe report on the CBN would show how the apex bank has been mismanaged over the years.

He said:

“We have a new team at the CBN and a special investigator has been in the CBN for some time now and his result will soon be released and Nigerians will know what really went wrong and what brought us to where we are today.”

