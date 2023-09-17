President Bola Tinubu's special investigation on the financial accounts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues

The investigation stretches to deputy governors, directors, and even the drivers of immediate past governor, Godwin Emefiele

Tinubu promised to conduct a thorough house cleaning, and the audited financial statement is currently under scrutiny

President Bola Tinubu's determination to unravel events at the Central Bank of Nigeria during the leadership of Godwin Emefiele has stretched beyond the bank's officials

The individuals interrogated, aside from four deputy governors of the apex bank also included their drivers.

CBN probe on Emefiele stretches' to driver, staff Photo credit: dailytrst

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng had ealier reported Tinubu the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee, as a special investigator to probe the apex bank and related entities.

How CBN investigation is going

The Nation reports that the drivers were interviewed for driving Emefiele and other deputy CBN governors.

Also, officials of the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) and those in charge of all those intervention programmes were also invited.

Others interviewed by the investigators include some officials of NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB), Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS).

Also search lighty was beemed at the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc).

Names of persons already questioned by the investigating team

Two deputy CBN governor Aisha Ahmad and Kingsley Obiora were reported detained by the DSS as part of the investigation.

Also, Shuaib Ahmed, the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), and his deputy, Iheanyi Anyahara, were invited to appear before the panel in connection with the preparation of the CBN audited financial statements from 2016 to 2022.

Source: Legit.ng