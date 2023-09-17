Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and his aides narrowly escaped an air crash in Lagos

The incident happened when a private jet owned by billionaire businessman Chief Adedeji Adeleke, the governor's brother, caught fire during takeoff at Lagos' Murtala Mohammed International Airport

The cause of the incident is under investigation, with foul play being suspected by the governor, although the hangar owner has another explanation

Lagos, Nigeria - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state and his aides escaped an air crash on Tuesday, September 5.

A report by Leadership states that the governor and his aides were aboard a private jet owned by billionaire businessman Chief Adedeji Adeleke, which caught fire at the take-off point at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The jet had been parked at the Executive Jet hanger of the Airport before it was deployed on September 5.

Chief Adeleke is the brother of the Osun state governor, Senator Adeleke.

How Governor Adeleke escaped the air crash

Legit.ng gathers that Chief Adeleke owns the Bombardier Global Express 6000 involved in the incident. The jet is reportedly used as a family plane by the Adelekes.

The incident was said to have happened at the domestic wing of the Airport at about 9am on the fateful day when the jet was about to take off from Lagos to Abuja.

The jet had taxied to the end of the runway shortly before departure when a loud explosion was heard from the engine of the jet, causing it to abort take-off immediately.

“No deaths or injuries were reported, and other passengers in the plane as of the time of the incident could not be ascertained,” a source was quoted as saying.

What caused the incident?

Leadership further cited another unnamed source as saying that foul play was being suspected from the hangar operators as both engines of the aircraft were damaged.

However, the chief executive officer (CEO), Executive Jets, owners of the hangar where the private jet was parked, Sam Iwuajoku, claimed the jet had Foreign Object Damage (FOD) that made the aircraft experience high temperatures, which resulted in the explosion.

He said the FOD was caused by a bird nest in one of the engines of the jet.

According to Iwuajoku, such an incident happens when an aircraft is parked and not properly covered.

"So, birds will build their nest and anything they bring into the aircraft can spark high temperature," he said.

However, Iwuajoku's defence was reportedly countered by the fact that the jet was used a day before the incident by the top Nigerian musician, Davido, the son of Chief Adeleke.

I suspect sabotage, Governor Adeleke speaks

Commenting on the development, Governor Adeleke said he suspects sabotage in the near air mishap.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor dismissed the hangar owner' claim.

He said the aircraft was well maintained with the best technical crew and "was never an unused platform where birds could build nests.”

According to him, the "aircraft engines may have been tampered with".

Adeleke confirmed that the incident happened less than two minutes after the commencement of taxing on the tarmac.

“Early reports from the internal investigation indicated sabotage. But the authorities, locally and internationally, are still investigating the incident.

“We, however, want to assure the public that Governor Adeleke and his aides are safe and there was no injury or any outward explosion on the plane," the statement partly read.

Investigation is ongoing - Capt. Musa Nuhu

The director-general, Civil Aviation of Nigeria, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said an investigation was ongoing regarding the incident, Daily Trust reported.

The DG noted that a mandatory occurrence report was filed to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), a day after the incident as required by the regulations.

