A tsunami-like flood has hit Derna City in Libya after Storm Daniel struck on Sunday, September 10

The number of casualties is expected to increase with 2,300 killed and about 10,000 people reportedly missing

The rescue team are struggling to retrieve the bodies of victims as the entire neighbourhoods have been dragged into the sea

Libya, Derna - No fewer than 2,300 have been killed and about 10,000 people are reported missing after Storm Daniel hit Derna City in Libya.

This is according to the ambulance authority in Derna and the Red Crescent, BBC News reported.

The tsunami-like flood which happened on Sunday, September 10 collapsed two dams and four bridges.

The Red Crescent said the death toll is expected to rise further as rescue teams are struggling to retrieve the bodies of victims that have been swept out to the sea.

BBC reported that there are harrowing stories of people being swept out to sea, while others clung onto rooftops to survive.

It was gathered that Libya’s split between two rival governments has hampered rescue efforts from outside the North African country.

Hisham Chkiouat, from Libya's eastern-based government, told BBC Newshour that the collapse of one of the dams to the south of Derna had dragged large parts of the city into the sea.

He said:

"I was shocked by what I saw, it's like a tsunami.

"A massive neighbourhood has been destroyed - there is a large number of victims, which is increasing each hour."

Kasim Al-Qatani, an aid worker in the town of Bayda said the only hospital in Derna could no longer take patients.

“There are more than 700 dead bodies waiting in the hospital and it's not that big".

According to Reuters, Storm Daniel barrelled across the Mediterranean and burst dams, swept away buildings and wiped out as much as a quarter of the eastern coastal city of Derna.

