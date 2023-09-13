The people of Abuja were thrown into panic on Tuesday when members of the NURTW clashed and guns were reportedly fired

An eyewitness account revealed that he could not ascertain if the guns were from the police or the fighting union members

It was learnt that the fracas was between the national chairman of the union, Tajudeen Baruwa and Badru Agbede's supporters

FCT, Abuja - Panic and tension consumed the people of Abuja on Tuesday, September 12, when two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed.

An eyewitness said gunshots were fired during the crisis, Channels Television reported.

Again, NURTW members clash in Abuja

Source: Twitter

Eyewitness gives details of NURTW clash in Abuja

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the witness said he could not identify if the gunshots were from the clashing members of the transport union or the police.

It was learnt that the altercation was from members reportedly loyal to Tajudeen Baruwa, the national president of the NURTW, and his opponent, Badru Agbede.

Baruwa has been calling on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to intervene for the crisis to be resolved, and his members can be restored at the national headquarters of the union, which is currently under the control of the police.

As of the time of writing this report, the authorities of the police are yet to comment on the crisis.

What you should know about NURTW clashes in Abuja

Baruwa was the former chairman of the NURTW in Ogun State, while Agbede served as the immediate chairman of the union in its Lagos State chapter.

Before his second term election, Baruwa had a clash with the Lagos State chapter of the union, and the leadership of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, in the state withdrew their membership under the NURTW.

Following the withdrawal of their membership, the Lagos State government announced the formation of the state's parks and garage committee headed by Oluomo.

Source: Legit.ng