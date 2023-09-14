PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been reportedly meeting with a delegation led by Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the presidential villa in Abuja.

According to The Nation, the meeting started at about 3 pm on Thursday, September 14, and security chiefs were also in attendance.

President Tinubu, Ganduje, security chiefs in close door meeting Photo Credit: Abdullahi Ganduje, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng