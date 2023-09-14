The councillors of Ijebu East LG of Ogun State have impeached Hon. Wale Adedayo, the suspended Chairman of the local government

The Leader of the Legislative Council of the local government, Hon Fasheyi Akindele confirmed this development through a statement issued on Thursday, September 14

According to Hon Akindele, the embattled council boss was suspended after he owned up to several allegations levelled against him

Ogun councillors on Thursday, September 14, impeached Hon. Wale Adedayo after he owned up to several allegations against him. Photo credit: Hon. Wale Adedayo

Source: Twitter

The embattled chairman was impeached by councillors on Thursday, September 14, for alleged financial misappropriation and diversion of council funds, among other allegations made against him, Channels TV reported.

This was contained in a letter signed by the leader of the house, Ijebu East Local Government, Fasheyi Akindele.

According to Akindele, after series of invitations by the House, which were ignored in the past, Adedayo eventually appeared before the legislative council as the councillors continued their probe of the chairman.

Eleven councillors, were said to have participated in the session, during which Adedayo was impeached.

After about three hours of deliberation, the impeachment of the chairman was put to vote. Five councillors voted for his impeachment, four voted against, with one abstention.

Therefore, the leader of the house pronounced Adedayo impeached as the chairman of Ijebu East LG, Vanguard reported.

But in his response, the impeached chairman maintained that the councillors were acting a script.

