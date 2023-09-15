President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, a former commissioner in Kaduna State

Dattijo served as budget and planning commissioner under ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai's administration

He was appointed alongside three other deputies, including Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor and Dr Bala M. Bello

FCT, Abuja - Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, a former commissioner in Kaduna State under the administration of ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has been appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This development was confirmed via a statement issued by the President's media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, September 15.

Muhammad Dattijo was the former commissioner for budget and planning for ex-Gov Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Muhammad Sani Dattijo/Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Dattijo, who served as the commissioner of budget and planning under El-Rufia, was appointed alongside three other deputies, which include Mrs Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Philip Ikeazor and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was gathered that President Tinubu ordered the immediate dismissal of all the deputies appointed by the administration of the immediate past former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senate to screen new CBN management team

These four deputies subject to Senate screening and confirmation include Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor and Dr Bala M. Bello.

As the statement states, these appointees are expected "to successfully implement critical reforms at the Central Bank of Nigeria, which will enhance the confidence of Nigerians and international partners in the restructuring of the Nigerian economy toward sustainable growth and prosperity for all."

After their screening and confirmation by the Senate, the new appointees would be allowed to serve for a 5-year tenure.

Tinubu nominates Yemi Cardoso as new CBN Governor

Meanwhile, after months of anxiety about who would become the next Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), President Bola Tinubu has approved a new candidate.

President Tinubu nominated Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to head the affairs of the apex bank.

Similarly, President Tinubu nominated four other experts to deputise Cardoso in restructuring Nigeria's economy.

President Tinubu To depart for UN General Assembly, details emerge

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will join other world leaders in New York, United States, for the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

It has been reported that President Tinubu, who will be making his first appearance at the icon event, will address other world leaders.

He is expected to depart for New York on Sunday, September 17, while the meeting will commence on Monday, September 18.

Source: Legit.ng