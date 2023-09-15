FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Cardoso is to replace Godwin Emefiele, who was suspended as CBN governor about three months ago.

Michael Cardoso: Son of First Indigenous Accountant-General of Nigeria. Photo Credits:@Mr_JAGs/@NaijaFlyingDr

The nomination of Cardoso for a five-year term is pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

According to Jubril Gawat @Mr_JAGs, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, here are things you need to know about the new CBN governor.

Education

Had his primary education at Corona School Ikoyi and St. Gregory’s College, for his secondary education.

Bachelor’s degree in Managerial and Administrative Studies from Aston University in 1980.

The new CBN governor bagged a Master’s degree in Public Administration in 2005 from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Family background

His parents were descendants of Brazilian returnees and came from prominent families from Popo Aguda.

He is an indigene of Lagos state

Son of the first indigenous Accountant-General of Nigeria

He is the son of Felix Bankole Cardoso, the first indigenous Accountant-General of the Federation of Nigeria in 1963.

The first indigenous Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Barclays Bank of Nigeria was born in 1972.

Under his leadership, Barclays successfully transformed into Union Bank of Nigeria, a wholly-owned Nigerian entity

Former Lagos commissioner

Commissioner in the Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

Experience banker

He is an experienced banker, chartered stockbroker and public policy expert.

He was the Chairman of Citibank Nigeria Ltd for 12 years, until his resignation in 2022.

