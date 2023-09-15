President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will join other world leaders in New York, United States, for the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

He is expected to depart for New York on Sunday, September 17, while the meeting will commence on Monday, September 18.

President Tinubu will join world leaders like President Joe Biden to discuss global issues.

Tinubu to address world leaders at 78th UN General Assembly

As reported by Vanguard, President Tinbu would be addressing other world leaders at the meeting, which would be held at the UN headquarters in New York, from Monday, September 18 to Tuesday, September 26.

The 2023 UN General Assembly meeting would be the 78th and has been themed: “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”.

Some of the matters to be discussed include a debate on confronting the global polycrisis and finding strategies to accelerate action on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The 78th UN General Assembly meeting will allow leaders to demonstrate their collective commitment to respond to the mounting climate emergency.

