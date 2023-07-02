The pastor of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was killed, and gunmen abducted seven members during a vigil in Ogun state

The gunmen attacked the RCCG church located at Abule-Ori at about midnight while a vigil was ongoing

Officers of the So-Safe Corps, however, rescued the seven kidnapped RCCG members unhurt and shot dead one of the gunmen

Owode, Ogun state - Gunmen attacked a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) during a vigil service, killed the pastor and kidnapped seven members in Ogun State.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the tragic incident happened on Saturday, July 1, at Abule-Ori, in the state's Obafemi Owode local government area.

State Commander of the So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo says gunmen killed RCCG pastor and abducted 7 members during vigil in Ogun state. Photo Credit: OGUN STATE So-Safe CORPS

The State Commander of the So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, who made this known, said the gunmen stormed the RCCG Church at about midnight while the vigil was ongoing.

Ganzallo said upon receiving a distress call about the incident, officers of the So-Safe Corps swung into action. They rescued the kidnapped church members unhurt and killed one of the kidnappers during the rescue operation.

The So-Safe Corps boss said:

“The special operation team of the Corps, Owode-Egba Zonal Command, under ACC Jimoh Rasaki Omoniyi, received a distress call that some of the members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Desires of Nations Parish, under Ogun Province 22, Abule-Ori in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area were attacked during a vigil, while seven members of the church were kidnapped and the pastor killed.”

Ganzallo added:

“The seven victims were rescued unhurt while one of the kidnappers was killed and many of the suspects sustained serious injury during a fire exchange.”

He further disclosed that the police and the So-Safe Corps are after the fleeing suspected kidnappers to capture them alive.

