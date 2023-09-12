The Presidency has opened up on whether Nigerians can start travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) immediately

UAE, Dubai - Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, has dismissed claims that Nigerians can start travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) immediately.

Ngelale said the visa ban on Nigerians has been lifted and Nigerians can travel to the UAE but will still go through the normal screening for visa process.

Speaking during an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television, President Tinubu’s spokesman explained that a systemic reform to ensure due diligence is done to the application of Nigerians travelling to the UAE in a way that has not been done before.

Not business as usual for Nigerians

He clarified that the deal was the immediate lifting of the visa ban on Nigerians going to UAE.

Ngelale said:

"Every agreement comes with mutual responsibility, there's no free lunch. And what I mean by that is the notion that “flood gates open up and that we will go back to business as usual". That is not what Nigerians should expect. I want to be very clear about this so that everybody understands.

He added:

"What we've done is part of the process is put in place new measures that will ensure that there's effective diligence done on the part of both sides, that's the UAE authorities and the Nigerian authorities in making sure that any Nigerian citizen seeking to travel to the UAE for example is being thoroughly scrutinized not in a way that is prejudicial, not in a way that is presumptuous or negative but in a way that ensures that well-meaning citizens, people that want to go and do business or people who want to get education or people who want to participate as active in productive or active citizens in those domains are those people.

"Visa ban on Nigerians lifted immediately":

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has successfully secured the suspension of the ban on Nigerians who wanted to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his visit to the Arab country.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, and tweeted by the presidency on Monday, September 11.

