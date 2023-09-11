President Tinubu has secured the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travelers

The agreement was reached after Tinubu met with the President of the United Arab Emirate

The deal also considers the immediate commencement of flight operations by Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines

The United Arab Emirates has withdrawn its visa ban earlier placed on Nigerians intending to travel to the Arab country.

The cessation of the visa ban follows a crucial meeting held by Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu left Nigeria for UAE to resolve the diplomatic issues which resulted in flight suspension and travel ban on Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a press statement released by the president's Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Monday, September 11, 2023.

The landmark accord also requires Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines to promptly recommence their flight operations to and from Nigeria. Photo credit - Hotellier, State House

Etihad, Emirates to resume flights to and from Nigeria

According to Ngelale, the landmark accord also requires Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines promptly recommencing their flight operations to and from Nigeria, with no additional postponements.

As per the arrangement reached by the respective Heads of State, this swift reinstatement of flight services between the two nations via these two carriers will not entail any immediate financial obligations on the part of the Nigerian government.

Tinubu met with UAE's leader on Monday, September 11. Photo credit: @DOlusegun Source: Twitter

UAE to invest millions of dollars in Nigeria's economy

Acknowledging President Tinubu's commitment to fostering economic development through diplomacy, and in light of the proposals he has presented to his counterpart today, both leaders have established a mutually agreed framework.

This framework outlines plans for substantial investments, totaling billions of U.S. dollars, in various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

These investments will be facilitated by the investment entities affiliated with the United Arab Emirates government, spanning areas such as defense, agriculture, and more.

He said:

Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

In closing, the President extends his sincere appreciation to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering friendship and his steadfast commitment to collaborating in the complete normalization and elevation of diplomatic relations between these two significant nations.

