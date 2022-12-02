The leader of Governor Wike's live band, Sensational Bamidele, has survived a ghastly auto accident in Rivers state

The Port Harcourt-based gospel artist was involved in the accident on the road that Governor Wike commissioned on Thursday, December 1

Three persons were said to have died in the accident, which the musician has also confirmed with pictures posted on Facebook

Rivers state - Sensational Bamidele, a Port Harcourt-based gospel artist, who also leads the live band that performs at the project commissioning ceremonies of Governor Nyesom Wike, has survived a ghastly auto crash.

Bamidele was reportedly involved in the accident on the road that Governor Wike commissioned on Thursday, December 1, moments after performing at the ceremony, Channels TV reported.

Sensational Bamidele, the musician who sings at Governor Wike's project commissioning ceremonies, survived an auto crash. Photo credits: Sensational Bamidele, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Legit.ng gathered that the musician had just left the commissioning venue in Rumuodogho 1 and Rumuodogho 2 communities in Emohua local government area after the road was commissioned before getting involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

Three persons were said to have died in the accident.

Bamidele confirms accident

In a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng, the singer confirmed the accident. He thanked God for surviving and prayed for the souls of that who died, though he did not give the casualty figure.

He said the deceased were occupants of the vehicle that collided with his while he and his crew were alive.

Bamidele is said to be receiving treatment in the hospital.

The singer recently gained more popularity on social media as he and his band perform at the Wike's commissioning of projects and sometimes at PDP rallies.

Some of his popular tunes include “As e dey sweet us, e go dey pain them” and “Wike dey come”.

