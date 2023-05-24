An 18-seater bus conveying intending pilgrims was involved in an accident on Wednesday in Nasarawa state

The Hajj-bound pilgrims were said to be on their way to Abuja for airlifting to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, May 25

Details of the accident which occurred around Kara, Keffi Local Government Area in Nasarawa state is still sketchy

Keffi, Nasarawa state - An 18-seater bus conveying Hajj-bound pilgrims crashed around Kara in Keffi Local Government Area in Nasarawa state.

According to Daily Trust, the intending pilgrims were on their way to Abuja for airlifting to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for the 2023 Hajj when the accident occurred.

Intending Nasarawa Hajj Pilgrims involved in an accident. Photo Credit: @ArewaYouthLeader, Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that some occupants sustained injuries, though details of the accident were still sketchy at the time of filling this report.

