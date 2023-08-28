Some Yenagoa residents broke into and robbed a warehouse with palliatives on Sunday, August 27

The state government kept the 2022 flood relief supplies in a warehouse in Kpansia area, along Isaac Boro highway

It has yet to be established, though, whether the subsidy palliatives President Bola Tinubu sent to states to lessen the effects of the subsidy removal are also among the things the hungry locals stole

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Some residents have invaded and looted a warehouse where palliatives are kept by the Bayelsa state government.

The warehouse is located in Kpansia area, along Isaac Boro Expressway in the state capital, Yenogoa.

Lootings amid current economic situation in Nigeria

According to Vanguard newspaper, the incident happened on Sunday, August 27.

It was not clear if the warehouse looted housed food items promised by the Bola Tinubu administration to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal. However, it contained palliatives meant for victims of the 2022 flooding. While Nigeria typically experiences seasonal flooding, this flood was the worst in the country since the 2012 floods.

It was gathered that although some of the food items had expired, that did not stop the residents from looting the warehouse.

As of press time, the state government has yet to comment on the incident.

Last month, a similar incident occurred in Adamawa state.

At the time, the Adamawa police command confirmed the arrest of over 100 persons allegedly involved in stealing food and non-food items from government warehouses.

Following the incident, the governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, announced a curfew in the state.

Bayelsa looting incident: Twitter users react

The Bayelsa incident elicited reactions on X (formerly Twitter) as many Nigerians bemoaned the country's economic situation.

@DavidsOffor wrote:

"These Governors will still come out tomorrow and blame FG for doing nothing via palliative."

@abdullahayofel commented:

"Imagine fah since 2022."

Francis Matthew said:

"The poverty level is alarming. Yet the Governor hoarded palliatives meant for the people till it went bad. FG gave rice, you covered with your picture yet you still hoarded till it went bad!!"

