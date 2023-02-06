The Commissioner II at the Kwara State Civil Service Commission, Mrs Dorcas Afeniforo, has died

A statement released by the Kwara state government indicates that Mrs Afeniforo died in an auto crash while returning from a trip to Lagos

Reacting, the Kwara state governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described the death of the late women development advocate as shocking and painful

Ilorin, Kwara state - Mrs Dorcas Afeniforo, the Commissioner II at the Kwara State Civil Service Commission, is dead.

Mrs Afeniforo who was a former commissioner for Women Affairs and a top loyalist of the governor, died in an auto crash on Saturday, February 4, while returning from a trip to Lagos.

Mrs Dorcas Afeniforo, the Commissioner II at the Kwara State Civil Service Commission, died in an auto crash on Saturday, February 4. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Kwara state government and sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, February 6.

Kwara governor mourns Dorcas Afeniforo

The state governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described the death of the late women development advocate as shocking and painful.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The development is shocking and painful. It is a huge loss to the progressive family in the state. Mrs Afeniforo will always be remembered for her fine legacies as a foremost women development advocate and her contributions to the development of the state,” the governor said in a statement.

“We commiserate with the family of Mrs Afeniforo and with the good people of Baruten and Kwara north whom she represented at the CSC until her death. We pray to God to grant comfort to the family she left behind,” he added.

Dorcas Afeniforo: Peter Obi mourns

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has also reacted to Mrs Afeniforo's death.

He tweeted:

"I was saddened by the news of the tragic death of Mrs. Dorcas Afeniforo in a fatal vehicular accident. A commissioner in Kwara State Civil Service Commission, her death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family, and to the good people of Kwara State.

"May the soul of Late Mrs. Dorcas Afeniforo rest in perfect peace. My sincere condolence to her family."

Colonel Anthony Obi: Former governor dies

In another report, Colonel Anthony Obi (retd), the former military governor of Abia and Osun state, has died, the family announced.

The family, in a statement released to announce the demise of the ex-military governor, said he died at about 6pm on Sunday, January 1.

He was described as a warrior who served the country as two times military administrator and governor of Osun and Abia states.

Source: Legit.ng