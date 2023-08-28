Some states have started preparing for possible flood disasters following the news that the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon will soon release water

The would-be affected states have commenced the sensitization of their residents and evacuation to higher lands

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has alerted the states of possible flooding on the banks of River Benue

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Federal Government and state governors have reacted to the release of huge volumes of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials said no fewer than 11 states are likely to be affected by the opening of the dam, The Punch reported.

Danger looms as Cameroon set to open Lagdo Dam Photo Credit: @verphs76

Source: Twitter

The states are: Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross River.

The above states have asked residents of flood-prone areas to vacate such communities to prevent deaths and other disasters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The acting Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, James Iorpuu, said the state has created designated locations to relocate people occupying flood-prone areas across the 22 Local Government Areas that will be affected by flooding.

The Nasarawa state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Kwanta Yakubu, said all structures built on waterways across the 13 local government Areas will be demolished.

Yakubu stated this while briefing newsmen after monitoring the monthly sanitation exercise in Lafia on Saturday, August 26.

He disclosed that residents who were residing in flood-prone areas have been directed to relocate to safer areas to protect themselves from the floods.

Taraba state government has alerted six local government areas and issued warnings to residents living in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer areas.

The Taraba state Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Jalingo, said six local government areas have been alerted and issued warnings to relocate to safer areas.

Jalingo said communities around Karim-Lamido, Lau, Ardo-Kola, Gassol, Wukari, to Ibi local government areas would be affected.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Emergency Management Authority in Anambra, Chinyere Nwoye, said the state had begun early warning sensitisation to all the Local Government Areas that experience flooding.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Hussain, said the state had prepared its communities in case of any eventuality.

Hussain added that residents of would-be affected communities were already moving to safe zones including schools and public centres.

Cameroon set to open Lagdo Dam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reportedly received an alert over a looming flood on the banks of River Benue.

The alert was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a letter dated August 21.

The letter, signed by Umar Salisu, the ministry’s director of African affairs, said the Cameroonian government plans to “open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead”.

Flood traps Abuja residents in their houses

Residents of the Trade Moore in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, were trapped in their houses after hours of endless heavy rainfall.

The ceaseless rainfall has resulted in a serious flood, preventing residents from using the bridge. “Flood trapped unspecified numbers of people in their houses at the Trade Moore area of Lugbe in Abuja as a result of hours of ceaseless rainfall this Friday," a statement read.

Source: Legit.ng