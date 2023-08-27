NEMA has received an alert regarding potential flooding along the banks of River Benue due to the planned opening of the Lagdo Dam's flood gates by the Cameroonian government

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the alert in a letter, stating that the decision was prompted by heavy rainfall in Northern Cameroon

NEMA is taking precautionary measures by sensitizing communities along the River Benue and urging affected residents to remain calm and follow authorities' instructions

FCT, Abuja - The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reportedly received an alert over a looming flood on the banks of River Benue.

According to TheCable, the alert was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a letter dated August 21.

NEMA has warned Nigerians to prepare for the massive flood in the coming days as Cameroon is expected to open the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The letter, signed by Umar Salisu, the ministry’s director of African affairs, said the Cameroonian government plans to “open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead”.

Flood: Why Cameroon wants to open the dam

Legit.ng gathers that Cameroon is opening the dam due to the heavy rainfall “around the dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Salisu said the Cameroonian authorities will release “only modulated variable small amount of water at a time”.

“This is in order to mitigate and avoid damages that the released water may cause along the River Benue basin in both Cameroon and in Nigeria,” the letter read.

The ministry, therefore, urged NEMA to take precautionary measures to reduce damages.

“In view of the above, it would be appreciated if the esteemed agency takes all the necessary proactive steps and actions that will mitigate the damage as well as sensitise the populace living in such areas for vigilance and all necessary precautions,” the letter added.

Lagdo Dam: NEMA reacts

Commenting on the development, Nonso Ezekiel, the NEMA spokesperson, said the dam gate's opening is done routinely.

“We are fully aware of the opening of the dam and we have begun taking precautionary measures by sensitizing the communities around the River Benue,” he said.

"However, they have not opened the dam. It is a routine thing because if it exceeds the limit, it can lead to the breaking of the dam and that would be more disastrous.”

NEMA urged residents of the affected areas to remain calm and follow the authorities' instructions.

Flood traps Abuja residents in their houses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the Trade Moore in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, were trapped in their houses after hours of endless heavy rainfall.

The ceaseless rainfall has resulted in a serious flood, preventing residents from using the bridge.

“Flood trapped unspecified numbers of people in their houses at the Trade Moore area of Lugbe in Abuja as a result of hours of ceaseless rainfall this Friday," a statement read.

Source: Legit.ng