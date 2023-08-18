Kaduna State Government has begun a megacity with a housing project to benefit 500000 poor and vulnerable citizens in the state

Kaduna state, Nigeria - In what could be described as the right step in the right direction, Qatar has commenced the construction of 500,000 housing units in Kaduna state.

The project according to the Qatari Government, is for less privileged residents of Kaduna state, North-west Nigeria.

The Mega Economic City project was officially inaugurated by Qatar’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri on Wednesday, August 16, in Kaduna, PremiumTimes reported.

According to Mr. Al-Hajri, the projects aim to improve the living conditions for underprivileged families in the state.

The ambassador commended the state’s Governor, Uba Sani, for his support for the successful launch of the project – Qatar Sanabil Project, PM News report added.

He said the Qatari Charity had also pledged various interventions and empowerment programmes for the less-privileged and underserved across the state.

Source: Legit.ng