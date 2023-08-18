The Yobe State Assembly Speaker, Honourable Buba Chiroma-Mashio has cleared the air regarding the commissioner-nominee list submitted by Governor Mai Mala Buni

In a recent interview, he noted that Governor Buni did not submit anything related to a blank list of commissioner nominees to beat the deadline

Honourable Mashio maintained the Yobe Assembly received the first batch of the list on Thursday, July 27

Yobe state, Damaturu - The long-awaited commissioner nominees’ list forwarded by Governor Mai Mala Buni to the state assembly was finally unveiled by the Speaker, Honourable Buba Chiroma-Mashio.

The Yobe State Assembly Speaker has defended Governor Buni over the blank commissioner nominees list brouhaha. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust checks reveal that the first batch of the list which was purportedly released on Thursday, July 27 remained unveiled until last Tuesday, August 8, plenary when a second batch was brought.

The development which had fuelled suspicions that the first batch was a blank list meant to beat the constitutionally required 60 days deadline, has however been addressed.

Buni and leaders of the Borno State House of Assembly said four names were penciled in the first list.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A member of the state assembly confirmed that indeed the letter earlier sent to them through the secretary to the state government contained no names.

But the Speaker, Mashio, in an interview, insisted that there was nothing like a blank list to beat the deadline, adding that the house received the first batch of the list on July 27.

‘Ministerial slot reserved for El-Rufai’: Senate, Tinubu get 1 urgent demand from Northern Forum

In another similar development, a group, Like Minds Forum of Nigeria, has criticised the controversy surrounding the ministerial appointment of the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

The northern group berated the Nigerian Senate for withholding the confirmation of El-Rufai, as a minister, describing it as procedurally wrong and politically defective.

Police arrest couple who disguised as new converts to steal from chief Imam in Yobe

In another report, a couple, 21-year-old Abdullahi Ibrahim and 20-year-old Khadija Ali, have been arrested by the police for disguising themselves as new converts to steal a motorcycle belonging to a Muslim cleric in Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The state police spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu.

Abdulkarim explained that on June 4, the couple approached the cleric with the claim that they wanted to convert to Islam.

Source: Legit.ng