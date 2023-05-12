Just 17 days to the end of his administration, the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, has done the unthinkable

This is as Governor Ishaku inaugurated an incomplete housing estate in Taraba state on Thursday, May 11

Meanwhile, the construction of the estate which was made up of 500 housing units in 2017 and is yet to be completed in May 2023, was named Darius Dickson (DDI) Ishaku Garden Estate

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, on Thursday, May 11, commissioned an unfinished housing estate.

According to a report by Premium Times, the eponymously named housing estate, Darius Dickson (DDI) Ishaku Garden Estate, is built along the Airport Road in the state’s capital, Jalingo.

The governor of Taraba state, Darius Dickson Ishaku commissions uncompleted housing estate. Photo credit: Darius Dickson Ishaku, Premium Times

Source: Facebook

The construction firm handling the estate building revealed

Meanwhile, the state government began the construction of the estate made up of 500 housing units in 2017 but in May 2023, the estate is yet to be completed, the report further indicated.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Premium Times report further stated that the project was a public-private partnership (PPP) with a developer, Wesany International Concept Ltd.

The houses in the estate were in different stages of incompletion

Although the commissioning was done amid fanfare, Premium Times noticed that almost all the houses in the estate were in different stages of incompletion.

PDP governor approves N2bn for purchase of vehicles for himself and deputy

Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Darius Ishaku has approved the sum of N2 billion to purchase for himself a personal car, his deputy and their wives.

It was gathered that Governor Ishiaku accented to the money at the last State Executive Council (SEC) he led.

The source revealed that the governor based his approval on the premise that he and his deputy had been using the cars from the previous administration.

Northern governor buys luxury cars for 260 traditional rulers

In another development, at least 200 traditional rulers in Zamfara state have received brand-new cars including Cadillac 2019 Model.

The vehicles were distributed to the monarchs at the Government House, by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

According to Governor Matawalle, the gesture was in recognition of the status of the traditional institution as custodians.

Source: Legit.ng