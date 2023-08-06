President Bola Tinubu and his wife have extended congratulated Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, over their win in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship

Tinubu, stunned by their remarkable win, the president said the country was proud of their achievements and Oluremi, saluted the D’tigress of Nigeria for their well-deserved victory

Meanwhile, this is the 4th consecutive victory of the D’tigress National Basketball team at the FIBA Afro Basket Tournament

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the female national basketball team for winning their fourth consecutive Afrobasket championship.

"We are proud of you", Tinubu congratulates D’Tigress on Fourth FIBA Afrobasketball win

Tinubu and his Wife, Oluremi celebrate D’Tigress on their historic 4th FIBA Afrobasketball win. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @KukoyiBusola

In a tweet via his official Twitter page, on Saturday, August 5, the president said the country was proud of their achievements.

Tinubu tweeted:

"I congratulate our very own D'Tigress @DtigressNG for a well deserved fourth consecutive AfroBasket Women Championship.

"We are proud of you."

Tinubu's Wife congratulate D’Tigress on Historic FIBA Afrobasketball Victory

Meanwhile, Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu on her part, also appreciated the female basketball team over their fourth consecutive win.

Oluremi, in a post on Twitter by her special adviser on media, Busola Kukoyi, disclose that the success of the team was a clear evidence of dedication, commitment and team spirit.

She wrote,"

"The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON has saluted the Female National Basketball Team, the D’tigress of Nigeria for their well deserved victory at the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afro Basket Tournament just concluded in Rwanda.

"She said the success of the team is a clear evidence of dedication, commitment and team spirit."

