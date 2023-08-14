“They Are Planning To Sell Fuel for N720 per Litre”: Political Analyst Lambasts Atiku, Peter Obi
Civil rights activist, and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has caused a buzz on social media with a recent revelation.
Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
In a recent social media post, Adeyanju revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government is planning to sell petrol for N720 per litre.
He wrote:
"They are planning to sell fuel for N720 per liter.
"God will judge Atiku, Obi & other PDP branches for allowing Tinubu & APC to come to power."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng