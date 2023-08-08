Miss Orire Agbaje, is a 400-level Economics student of the University of Ibadan, Oyo state, southwest Nigeria

The young tertiary institution student is the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club and has been offered a top seat

Agbaje has become a member of the just-inaugurated Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms

FCT, Abuja - A video has shown the moment a young Nigerian lady, Orire Agbaje, met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Tuesday, August 8, President Tinubu set up and inaugurated the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms at the State House, Abuja.

Miss Orire Agbaje, a 400-level Economics student at the University of Ibadan (UI) is a member of the presidential committee on tax reforms. Photo credit: @APCUKingdom

Source: Twitter

Young Orire Agbaje part of presidential committee

The committee chaired by thought leader, Taiwo Oyedele, will be responsible for various aspects of tax law reforms, fiscal policy design and coordination, harmonization of taxes, and revenue administration.

One of the high points of Tuesday’s inauguration was the appearance of Miss Orire Agbaje. Agbaje, a 400-level Economics student of the University of Ibadan (UI) is the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club and a member of the newly-inaugurated Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

The young lady generated cheers from several social media users.

Legit.ng captures some comments from Twitter below:

Olufemi Babalola wrote:

"That’s great."

Olubunmi Aro said:

"Miss Orire must have been one of the best student in her department for her to be considered even though she's still a student."

Halirat Onuh commented:

"Orire is an exceptional student and an NHEF scholar. She is a worthy candidate."

@Tos_da_real said:

"Another rising star...... she will never be same again, positive upswing going forward."

@onimasai wrote:

"Wao! This is lovely. A good encouragement to the young ones."

Blossom Edozie said:

"Congratulations, Orire Agbaje. This is a great milestone."

@mr_olatunde said:

"Orire Agbaje ti pada s'oriire."

President Tinubu inaugurates new committee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms was inaugurated.

President Tinubu inaugurated the committee and hinted at what was expected of them.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, August 8.

Source: Legit.ng