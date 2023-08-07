Hon Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo, an indigene of Abuja, is on the verge of becoming the first-ever son of the soil to become a minister

Jisalo could even make more history by becoming the first-ever indigene of Abuja to be appointed the FCT minister

Former presidential candidate Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for demonstrating an act of national integration

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential candidate Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Hon Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo into the second batch of his ministerial list.

Olawepo-Hashim described the move by President Tinunu as a demonstration of his commitment to national integration.

Jisalo, an indigene of Abuja, becomes the first-ever indigenous ministerial nominee from the nation's capital in the history of Nigeria.

Reacting to this development, during a visit to Jisalo's residence in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim, said:

"I was an active player in the transition from Military rule to Democracy and served as Secretary to one Sub Committee of the Policy Advisory Committee, I know Abuja people have always wanted this, now it has happened. It has taken almost a quarter of a century to come."

He added that:

"Those who are not from Abuja or the North Central Zone will not understand how significant this is. That is why many people have been trooping from the grassroots to congratulate the Honourable gentleman."

Who is Jisalo

Hon. Jisalo, born on April 3, 1970, is the first Federal Capital Territory (FCT) native to be appointed Minister since 1999.

He is a politician, PR expert, and administrator and currently represents the Abuja Municipal/Bwari Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja.

Jisalo began his education at Garki Primary School, Abuja and graduated with a First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC).

He proceeded to the Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuja, where he obtained a General Certificate of Examination (GCE) and West African Senior Certificate (WASC). He had his tertiary education at the University of Jos, Plateau State, and graduated with a degree in education.

Jisalo also obtained an Advanced Diploma in Applied Psychology and Diploma in Criminal Justice and Administration at the University of Jos.

He further attended the Institute of Mass Communication and Technology, earning a Diploma in Public Relations.

At the Thames Valley University in London, UK, he studied Government Policies, Planning and Implementation.

