A revelation has unfolded about the lifestyle of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he assumed the presidential seat

In a live interview, the leader of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, revealed some critical conversations he and his cohorts had with the President

Comrade Ajaero said President Tinubu told them that he now lives in a two-bedroom apartment and had reduced his fleet of cars

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, says President Bola Tinubu told labour leaders in their last meeting that he resides in a two-bedroom apartment.

Comrade Ajaero revealed this during a live interview on Channels TV's late-night programme 'Politics Today' on Monday, August 7.

The NLC president said Bola Tinubu told them in their last meeting that he resides in a two-bedroom apartment. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/NLC

Source: Twitter

This was on the heels of the nationwide protest of organised labour that was called off on Thursday, August 3.

What Tinubu told labour leaders

When asked about the update of their last meeting with the President, Ajaero said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“During our meeting with the president, we complained about the high cost of governance. We told him that when he appoints ministers, they will appoint SSAs.

"And the SSAs will also appoint SSAs. But the president said that the labour should look at it from the point of job creation. But we did not agree with that."

He revealed that President Tinubu confessed to them that he had reduced his fleet of cars and even offered to use his private jet rather than the presidential private jet.

Ajaero said the President appealed to them that he's trying to cut the cost of governance in his administration as much as possible.

He said:

“He took his own case for example. He told us that if you come to his fleet of cars, that it was large and he made efforts to reduce it and he was told that it’s a security issue.

“He equally went further to say that he prefers to use his own private jet and they told him no, it’s a security issue, he must use the government jet. And he went further to say, even himself, that he’s using only a two-bedroom flat.

“That he’s trying as much as possible to tighten his belt and he will try as much as possible to talk to his people working with him. So, I don’t know what that means.”

Subsidy removal: President Tinubu’s withdraws suit against NLC, gives reason

Meanwhile, the federal government has made a U-turn regarding its legal action against organised labour and its leaders.

On Monday, FG withdrew its lawsuit against the NLC and the TUC for embarking on a protest against the high cost of living occasioned by subsidy removal.

The government announced the withdrawal of the suit five days after filing it against the labour leaders, noting it was no longer valid.

Source: Legit.ng