President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the leaders of the organised labour at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja

This is amid the nationwide strike which led to demonstrations and protests in several parts of the country following the untold hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal

Meanwhile, Comrade Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo had earlier led the Nigerian workers to a peaceful rally that started from the Unity Fountain and terminated at the National Assembly

State House, Abuja - A few hours after the planned protest of the organised Labour, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is meeting with their leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu meets NLC, TUC leaders after planned protest

Tinubu meets with labour leaders on Wednesday, August 2nd. Photo credit: NLC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Those in the meeting with Tinubu are the presidents of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo respectively, The Nation reported.

The meeting comes just hours after the unions followed through on their plans to protest the economic hardship triggered by the discontinuance of petrol subsidy by the Tinubu-led administration, The Punch reported.

Nationwide protest: NLC exposes FG over claim of saving N1trn on subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has refuted President Bola Tinubu's claim that over N1 trillion has been saved since his government stopped paying for fuel subsidy.

Speaking during the ongoing nationwide protest of organised labour, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, said the Federal Government's committee put together to negotiate with the unions revealed that no money was saved since the subsidy was removed.

Ajaero, who spoke alongside Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as they led protesters to the National Assembly on Wednesday, August 2, said:

“Mr President talked about N1trillion saved. The committee where we meet, they told us that no one kobo has been saved so far. Therefore, we have not agreed on what to pay anywhere.”

Senate Takes Action After NLC Protesters Pull Down National Assembly Gate

Meanwhile, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have commenced nationwide protests over the removal of petrol subsidies, and some demonstrators stormed the National Assembly.

The protesters converged in Lagos, Abuja, and other parts of Nigeria to show their displeasure with the state of the nation.

Last Wednesday (July 26), NLC issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to reverse all “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies.

