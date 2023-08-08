The federal government has made a U-turn regarding its legal action against organised labour and its leaders

FG on Monday withdrew its lawsuit filed against the NLC and the TUC for embarking on a protest despite a court order against the high cost of living, occasioned by subsidy removal

The government announced the withdrawal of the suit, five days after filing it against the labour leaders, noting it's no longer valid

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government on Monday, August 7, has withdrawn its suit against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

FG drops court case against NLC, TUC

Legit.ng reported earlier that FG dragged Labour to court for organising a nationwide anti-subsidy protest on August 2, 2023.

However, the government announced the withdrawal of the contempt suit on Monday, five days after filing it against the labour leaders for protesting against the removal of fuel subsidy, The Punch reported.

Why FG dropped its charge against organised Labour

The Federal Ministry of Justice on Monday further confirmed the development and said the government had backtracked from going ahead with the contempt suit, PremiumTimes reported.

The ministry, in a letter dated August 7, 2023, and addressed to the NLC through their counsel, Femi Falana SAN, said the contempt proceedings filed against the congress for embarking on a nationwide protest last Wednesday was "no longer valid".

NLC threatens nationwide strike August 14, reason revealed

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, August 3, slammed the federal government of Nigeria with a fresh threat.

The leadership of the NLC has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike on August 14, 2023, should the Federal Ministry of Justice fail to withdraw the lawsuit filed against organised labour.

Nationwide protest: NLC exposes FG over claim of saving N1trn on subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress refuted President Bola Tinubu's claim that over N1 trillion has been saved since his government stopped paying for fuel subsidy.

Speaking during the ongoing nationwide protest of organised labour, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, said the federal government's committee put together to negotiate with the unions revealed that no money was saved since the subsidy was removed.

