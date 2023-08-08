FCT, Abuja - Senator Dave Umahi, the lawmaker representing Ebonyi South senatorial district, has recounted how his father died due to the negligence of a private hospital.

He disclosed this on Monday, August 7, at the ministerial screening of Kano State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, who replaced Maryam Shetty in the ministerial nominee list.

Umahi expressed his concern over the ongoing crisis in the health sector where a public health official would have a private clinic elsewhere.

He stated that a medical doctor who works in a public health facility and runs a private clinic would have conflicting interests in decision-making.

As reported by, The Nation, Umahi recounted, saying:

“...My father had surgery in Enugu and he was seen by a very good surgeon.

“When the same problem reoccurred, he went back to the hospital, but the consultant told him to rather come to his clinic.

“Being satisfied with the work of that consultant, he went to his clinic and the consultant did a beautiful work and then put an infusion and went home.

“In the night, there was a reverse — blood was coming into the infusion rather than the water going into the body.”

He stated that nobody was available to attend to his father, saying that most of these clinics needed the personnel required to run their daily activities.

Umahi said this resulted from the conflicting interest of health workers, especially doctors.

According to TheCable, the Senator said:

“These clinics, most of the time, have a very slim number of workers and so you find out that there are very competing interests.

“My father died because of the negligence of that private hospital.”

He noted that an urgent approach must be adopted to eliminate the hospital's negligence.

He said urgent measures must be taken to tackle medical negligence in hospitals.

