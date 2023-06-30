Nigeria's first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, will be meeting with the Super Falcons as the team prepares to depart for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

The nine-time African champion is preparing for a 15-day camping programme in Australia before joining the tournament camp

Tinubu will host the team at the Trancorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja at an event that the NFF organised

FCT, Abuja - Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria's first lady, will meet with the Super Falcons alongside top government functionaries ahead of the team's departure for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

According to Vanguard, the World Cup is expected to be held for a period of one month. It will kickstart on July 20 and end on August 20.

Oluremi Tinubu to host Super Falcons Photo Credit: Oluremi Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The development was disclosed in a statement by the head of communications for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ademola Olajire, adding that the event, which was organised by the Nigeria football governing body, will be held on Saturday, July 1, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Joining the ranks at the event is the permanent secretary of the federal ministry of sports and youth development, Ismaila Abubakar, alongside other top officials in the sports ministry.

Rank and files of the NFF's technical and administrative officials are expected to be led to the event by the body's president, Ibrahim Musa Gusau and the General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi.

Why Remi Tinubu will host Super Falcons

The statement reads in part:

“The event at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel will also attract corporate chieftains, members of the diplomatic corps and a range of football stakeholders."

The Super Falcon is a nine-time African champions and are expected to depart Nigeria for a 15-day camping programme in Australia before joining the tournament's camp which will begin on July 20 and end in August 20.

Source: Legit.ng