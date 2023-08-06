President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been told he can not declare war on the Niger Republic without the approval of the National Assembly

Femi Falana said notwithstanding the ECOWAS order, Tinubu must seek the approval of the National Assembly before declaring war

The renowned activist stated this following President Tinubu's written letter of planning to deploy troops to the Niger Republic over the recent coup

Renowned human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, has revealed the legal requirements President Bola Tinubu must fulfil before declaring war against Niger Republic to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum after the military coup.

Tinubu must get approval from National Assembly before declaring war against Niger

Tinubu must get approval from National Assembly before declaring war against Niger Photo Credits: Inibehe Effiong/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Falana said Tinubu is required to seek the approval of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Reps), before embarking on war against the military junta in Niger, Vanguard reported.

He disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, August, Sunday 6.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He added that the requirement is mandatory irrespective of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) resolution.

“This is in compliance with section 5(4) of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which stipulates as follows: (4) Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this section:

“(a) the President shall not declare a state of war between the Federation and another country except with the sanction of a resolution of both Houses of the National Assembly, sitting in a joint session; and

“(b) except with the prior approval of the Senate, no member of the armed forces of the Federation shall be deployed on combat duty outside Nigeria.”

Falana added:

“However, by virtue of section 5(5) thereof, the President, in consultation with the National Defence Council, may deploy members of the armed forces of the Federation on a limited combat duty outside Nigeria if he is satisfied that the national security is under imminent threat or danger:

“Provided that the President shall, within seven days of actual combat engagement, seek the consent of the Senate and the Senate shall thereafter give or refuse the said consent within 14 days.”

Coup D’etat: Why Nigeria Should Reestablish Rule of Law in Niger Republic, Reno Omokri Reveals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Reno Omokri, has revealed why Nigeria needs to reestablish the rule of law in the Niger Republic following the dramatic coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

Omokri said if there is political and economic instability in Niger, the influx of refugees and migrants will naturally be to Nigeria.

President Tinubu informs Senate of a plan to deploy soldiers to Niger Republic

Legit.ng also reported that the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had written to the Nigerian Senate about ECOWAS' proposed military action against the Niger Republic.

This was contained in President Tinubu's official communication addressed to the Senate, including sanctions against coup plotters in Niger.

ECOWAS considers military intervention in Niger to restore Bazoum

ECOWAS said it might use military might to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic following the dramatic coup and also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Nigerien military headed by General Abdourahamane Tchiani to reinstate Bazoum as president.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, made the announcement on Sunday, July 30, after an extraordinary meeting of leaders of ECOWAS member-states at the State House, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng