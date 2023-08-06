Reno Omokri said the Federal Republic of Nigeria needs to reestablish the rule of law in the Niger Republic

Omokri said it is important to reestablish the rule of law in the Niger because of the refugees and migrants that will move into Nigeria

He added that France, NATO or Russia will not face the direct burden of any political instability in Niger

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Former President Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Reno Omokri, has revealed why Nigeria should reestablish the rule of law in the Niger Republic following the dramatic coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

Omokri said if there is political and economic instability in Niger, the influx of refugees and migrants will naturally be to Nigeria.

Reno Omokri says Nigeria should reestablish the rule of law in Niger Photo Credit: Reno Omokri/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In a post on his Twitter page @renoomokri, he said Nigeria has “a vested interest in what happens in next-door Niger Republic, the way Russia has a vested interest in what happens in Ukraine and America in Cuba.”

He also noted that any political instability in the Sahel will not be the direct burden of France, NATO or Russia.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Political instability in the Sahel will not be the direct burden of France, NATO or Russia. Libya and Chad, which share a border with Niger, are somewhat in a crisis. Algeria is dead set against opening its borders to non-Arab, and non-Amazigh persons. Mali is facing hydra-headed issues, including a power struggle, an Islamist insurgency, and a population growth rate higher than her GDP growth rate.

"Therefore, if there is political and economic instability in Niger, the influx of refugees and migrants will naturally be to Nigeria.

"And that is why it is in Nigeria's interests to reestablish the rule of law in Niger. Either that or we build a Trump-style wall between us and them."

President Tinubu Informs Senate of Plan to Deploy Soldiers to Niger Republic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Chairman of the (Economic Community of West African States) ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Nigerian Senate about ECOWAS's proposed military action against Niger Republic.

This was contained in President Tinubu's official communication addressed to the Senate, including sanctions against coup plotters in Niger.

ECOWAS considers military intervention in Niger to restore Bezoum

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it might use military might to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the dramatic coup that ousted President Mohammad Bezoum from office.

ECOWAS also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Nigerien military headed by General Abdourahamane Tchiani to reinstate Bazoum as President.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, made the announcement on Sunday, July 30, after an extraordinary meeting of leaders of ECOWAS member-states at the State House, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng