FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against embarking on war with the Niger Republic following the recent coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

The PDP said Tinubu should discard such thought and rather engage in dialogue and diplomacy to achieve the desired result, Daily Trust reported.

According to Channels TV, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed, disclosed this after a PDP chieftains meeting in Abuja, on Saturday, August 5.

The Bauchi state governor said:

“The meeting advised the President, Commander in Chief, and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to go into any form of war with the Republic of Niger over the recent military coup in the country, rather all tools of dialogue and diplomacy should be further employed.”

President Tinubu Informs Senate of Plan to Deploy Soldiers to Niger Republic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Chairman of the (Economic Community of West African States) ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Nigerian Senate about ECOWAS's proposed military action against Niger Republic.

This was contained in President Tinubu's official communication addressed to the Senate, including sanctions against coup plotters in Niger.

ECOWAS considers military intervention in Niger to restore Bezoum

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it might use military might to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the dramatic coup that ousted President Mohamed Bezoum from office.

ECOWAS also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Nigerien military headed by General Abdourahamane Tchiani to reinstate Bazoum as President.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, made the announcement on Sunday, July 30, after an extraordinary meeting of leaders of ECOWAS member-states at the State House, Abuja.

Niger Republic Breaks Off Ties With Nigeria, Details Emerge

The junta in the Niger Republic has cut off ties with Nigeria after the efforts of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to resolve the ongoing impasse failed.

The delegation led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) only met with representatives of the junta on Thursday, August 3.

Source: Legit.ng