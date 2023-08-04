President Bola Tinubu has received major support regarding his decision to remove the fuel subsidy

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has backed the president while urging Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu's led federal government

The Lagos state chairman of CAN, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, urge Nigerians to look beyond the pains of subsidy, noting it is a positive step that will favour the downtrodden

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The Lagos state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has thrown its weight behind the fuel subsidy removal decision by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The cleric noted that Nigerians have more to gain from it.

Tinubu met with the leadership of the NLC and the TUC, and he made some commitments regarding their demands. Photo credit: Dele Alake

Source: Facebook

Why Lagos CAN is backing Tinubu on subsidy removal

Adegbite, who is also the Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ikeja Diocese, spoke on Thursday, August 3rd, at a media conference in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

CAN urge NLC, TUC to shelve nationwide protest

While urging the organised labour to shelve further action against the government, Adegbite noted that Tinubu's administration has a plan on ground to ensure local refining of petroleum.

He said,

“It is good to know that labour has resolved to suspend its protest marches. My message to NLC and TUC is that if there is any need for a call to action, it should be for the judicious and accountable use of the funds that would otherwise have been used to subsidize fuel.

“Yes, the removal of fuel subsidy will come with some pains. In fact, a good number of needed policy changes will come with some pains. I believe a fight for the people is not just about their immediate comfort but more about their sustainable prosperity.”

Why I'm supporting Tinubu on subsidy removal, Adegbite speaks

The cleric added that he has a duty, as a Christian to speak to these issues and that the Tinubu administration should know that this support is based on a trust for him and his appointees to deliver as they promised and must keep with Nigerians.

NLC threatens nationwide strike August 14, reason revealed

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, August 3rd, slammed the federal government of Nigeria with a fresh threat.

The leadership of the NLC has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike on August 14, 2023, should the Federal Ministry of Justice fail to withdraw the lawsuit filed against organized labour.

Ajaero said NEC agreed;

“To embark on a nationwide comprehensive strike beginning Monday, 14th of August, 2023 if this contemptuous court summons is not withdrawn by whosoever initiated it.”

Nationwide protest: NLC exposes FG over claim of saving N1trn on subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has refuted President Bola Tinubu's claim that over N1 trillion has been saved since his government stopped paying for fuel subsidy.

Speaking during the ongoing nationwide protest of organised labour, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, said the Federal Government's committee put together to negotiate with the unions revealed that no money was saved since the subsidy was removed.

Source: Legit.ng