The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a fresh update concerning the sit-at-home order in the South East region of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 5, by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafran group said it had set aside every Monday as an “economic empowerment day” in the South-East, The Punch reported.

Powerful said the purpose of the “economic empowerment day” is to enable Igbos to reverse the sharp decline in the economic, educational and social sectors of the region.

He added that the new development followed the total cancellation of all forms of sit-at-home in the South-East as stated in Nnamdi Kanu’s handwritten letter.

The statement partially reads:

“...he has therefore directed the people, to henceforth, set aside every Monday as an ‘economic empowerment day’ in the entire South-East.

“Economic Empowerment Day connotes a day set aside for mass mobilisation of Biafrans to devote their resources and means towards reversing the sharp and unprecedented decline in the economic, educational and social needs of our people occasioned by the prolonged sit-at-home.

“During this exercise, the people are encouraged to embark on a massive deployment of their resources for the empowerment of the educationally disadvantaged and poverty ridden population of our people.”

