West African regional bloc ECOWAS sent a delegation to Niger on Wednesday, August 2, to negotiate with the military officers who seized power in last week’s coup

ECOWAS' regional defence chiefs began a two-day meeting in neighbouring Nigeria same day (Wednesday)

ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, has said it could authorise the use of force if the coup leaders do not reinstate elected President Mohamed Bazoum within a week from last Sunday (July 30)

Niamey, Niger Republic - Eight days ago (Wednesday, July 26), a military coup took place in Niger Republic.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the country’s coup leader declared that he will not bow down to pressure to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, criticising sanctions imposed by West African leaders as “illegal” and “inhumane”, a recent report by France 24 noted.

A fiery rhetoric marks an intensification of Niger Republic’s standoff with the 15 ECOWAS nations. Photo credits: Photo credits: ORTN - Télé Sahel/AFP, Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

A test of will as ECOWAS tries hard to reverse Niger coup

There have been speculations that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a proxy for France, and that the US is only taking a hard line on the Niger coup at their behest. But James Barnett, a Nigeria-based conflict and geopolitics expert, said he is “pretty confident President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria didn't take his cues from French president, Emmanuel Macron”.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also noted that US policy aligns with that of ECOWAS, adding that West African democratic leaders have strong reasons of their own for wanting to do whatever it takes to roll back the coup in Niger — for better or worse.

Barnett gave a clear and detailed account of the events in Niger and the steps being taken by heads of neighbouring nations.

The researcher stated that President Tinubu, 71, is personally averse to military rule and wants to position himself again as a champion of democracy.

Legit.ng reproduces Barnett’s social media .

He wrote:

“He (Tinubu) was close to MKO Abiola and jumpstarted his political career in the 90s, agitating against Gen. Abacha's regime from exile.”

Barnett continued:

“Tinubu says the coup poses grave risks to Nigerian security. But I also think he wants to position himself again as a champion of democracy (especially after messy election) and show he can unleash Nigeria's regional potential.”

Niger: Tinubu, ECOWAS’ threat to use force meant to distract election tribunal?

Nigeria's electoral commission, INEC, had on March 1, declared Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the February 25, presidential election.

But Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi (Labour Party, LP) urged the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in his petition to nullify Tinubu’s victory on grounds of non-compliance with the Nigerian constitution and the Electoral Act.

Tinubu, president of Nigeria and ECOWAS chairman, said last Friday (July 28, 2023) the West African bloc and the international community "would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the region". Niger Republic is a neighbouring nation to Nigeria.

While some Nigerians have claimed that their president is trying to distract the public from the cost-of-living crisis, election tribunal, and the rest, Barnett said Tinubu’s interest in Niger is “personal, political, and genuine national security concerns."

Coup d'état in Niger: Flashback to how popular pastor prophesied impending danger for Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video has emerged showing popular Ghanaian cleric, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, appearing to predict the coup d'état in Niger Republic.

Making a flashback to how he predicted the occurrence, Apostle Attah reposted the clip of his prophecy.

Source: Legit.ng