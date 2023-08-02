Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the NLC nationwide protest against fuel subsidy removal by the federal government

Sani expressed surprise that the NLC protest is happening in Kano state with workers carrying placards

The former lawmaker recalled how thugs violently countered the subsidy and EndSARS in the north

Former Senator of Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, said protests were like a taboo in the northern part of Nigeria during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani said northerners did not join protests during Buhari’s regime because “he is our own”.

“Under Buhari, Protest Was a Taboo”: Shehu Sani reacts to NLC nationwide protest. Photo Credit: Shehu Sani/Muhammadu Buhari

Source: UGC

In a post shared via his verified Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, he said thugs violently countered the subsidy and EndSARS in the region.

He expressed surprise that people are now protesting with placards in Kano state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote:

“Under Buhari, protest was a taboo in the North because “he is our own”. Subsidy and EndSARS protest was violently countered by sponsored thugs. Now I saw protesters with placards in Kano.”

“When You Listen to Tinubu’s Speech, You’ll Need a Fan”, Shehu Sani Faults National Broadcast, Blasts Buhari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani has revealed what Nigerians would need when listening to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's speech.

Tinubu addressed Nigerians at a national broadcast delivered on Monday evening, July 31st. The broadcast came as the country battles the high cost of living occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and price hike.

“Appeasing a Snake in a Palace”: Shehu Sani Reacts as Senate Announces Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the announcement of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees by the President Senate, Godswil Akpabio.

Sani said President Tinubu nominated some serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas.

“8k is Almajirinisation”: Shehu Sani Tells Nigerians What to Do Before Collecting President Tinubu’s N8,000

A former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has described the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give N8,000 to 12 million families for six months as “Almajirinization of the country.”

President Tinubu had on Thursday, July 14, announced that 12 million families would get N8,000 for six months to lessen the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal.

Source: Legit.ng