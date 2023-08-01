Senator Shehu Sani has carefully analysed President Bola Tinubu's nationwide broadcast held on Monday, July 31st

Tinubu in his speech, dwelled on current economic challenges in the country and as well rolled out palliative for Nigerians to cushion the harsh effect of fuel subsidy removal

The lawmaker in a post took a jab at President Tinubu by comparing his speech with that of former President Muhammadu Buhari's speech

Kaduna state, Nigeria - The former Senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani has revealed what Nigerians would need when listening to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's speech.

Tinubu addressed Nigerians at a national broadcast delivered on Monday evening, July 31st. The broadcast came as the country battles the high cost of living occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and price hike.

Shehu Sani faults Tinubu's broadcast

Analysing the president's speech on Twitter, the former lawmaker compared former President Muhammadu Buhari's speech to Tinubbu's speech and urged Nigerians to get a hot cup of tea and a fan when listening to the Nigerian leader's speech.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Sani tweeted:

"When you listen to Buhari’s speech, you will need a hot cup of tea to warm you up. When you listen to Tinubu’s speech, you will need a fan."

Nigerians react as Shehu Sanu criticise Tinubu's national broadcast

Nigerians took to Twitter and shared their opinion on the development. Legit.ng captured some of their comments.

@Boma_Wills tweeted:

"Both are different sides of the same coin.

"Empty and full of blame."

OwoBalo tweeted:

"Life no balance. Problem no dey finish."

@mrlurvy tweeted:

"But when you listen to Shehu Sani’s speech, you don’t need any DNA."

@ayinlade3 tweeted:

"It clearly shows that you are listening with your eyes not with your ."

@laraGold143 tweeted:

"The fan is necessary to redirect the air of rubbish."

@xeenax08 tweeted:

"Weldone Sir you understand every one of them but current president’s speech is better than the past.even manners of approaching the nation."

@DeliciousBea1 tweeted:

"The heat himself ."

