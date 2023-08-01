A purported 'news' emerged online about Justice Haruna Tsammani being a victim of an arson attack

Justice Tsammani is the chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) which is keenly followed by many Nigerians

Social media posts recently emerged saying Justice Tsammani’s home was attacked, but it is fake and not true at all

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - A blog, Igbo Times Magazine, had posted on its Facebook and Twitter pages that Justice Haruna Tsammani’s house was “allegedly set on fire” by thugs.

Justice Tsammani is a notable Nigerian jurist known who became more popular when it emerged that he would head the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPT).

Contrary to social media posts, Justice Tsammani's house was not set on fire. Photo credit: @Igbotimesnews

Source: Twitter

Is it true that Justice Tsammani’s home was attacked over judgement on Tinubu?

The post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Breaking News: Judge’s Home Targeted by Fire After Accusations of Biased Ruling Against Tinubu. Thugs Allegedly Set Fire to Judge’s Home After Tinubu Ruling”.

The post has been shared multiple times by social media users.

Atiku Abubakar/Peter Obi vs Bola Tinubu

Recall the candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar respectively submitted petitions challenging the outcome of the election held on February 25 which produced Bola Tinubu as president.

Prominently, many supporters of Obi are optimistic about the final verdict of the court favouring the former Anambra state governor.

Fabricated stories galore

As Nigerians await the final decision of the Tribunal on the petitions challenging the election of President Tinubu, some rumour peddlers are currently on rampage disseminating unverified/unsubstantiated stories.

A report emerged online purporting that a member of the court’s five-member panel, Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo tendered his resignation following alleged pressure from the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development was later debunked by the court.

Prior to the report of Ugo’s resignation, the Supreme Court denied a similar allegation stating that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola purportedly had a telephone call with President Tinubu with respect to the latter’s case before the presidential election court. Channels Television reported on this.

The claims alleged that Tinubu and the CJN recently had a phone conversation discussing how to pressurise the presidential election court in a bid to rule in favour of the APC.

Also, social media reports said Ariwoola had a phone call with the director-general (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, concerning proceedings involving Tinubu at the court.

However, a statement issued by the Supreme Court’s director of press, Festus Akande, said the apex court was not aware of the purported call allegedly meant to manipulate the outcome of the petitions, The Punch reported.

In the same vein, President Tinubu’s party, the APC, denied the allegation of a phone conversation between the CJN and the President.

Verification

One, a reverse image check done by Legit.ng showed that the picture used to depict the arson is a picture of the Igbosere court in Lagos state set ablaze by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS protests in 2020.

Two, neither Justice Tsammani nor the court has issued a final verdict ruling against President Tinubu. Therefore, the claim/post/publication is cooked up.

Economist Intelligence Unit predicts Supreme Court's verdict on Tinubu’s presidency, analyses Obi's chances

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not be overturned by the Supreme Court, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The analysts noted that “frustration with the two-party system was made evident by support for Peter Obi of the fringe Labour Party (LP) in the presidential election", predicting that the former Anambra state governor will be a formidable force by 2027.

Source: Legit.ng