The possibility of industrial action on Wednesday, August 2, still looks likely to happen and may not occur

After two crunch meetings on the palliative for subsidy removal, the NLC and TUC have failed to reach a consensus with the federal government

However, the leadership of organised labour has hinted that a decision would be made before midnight for the next line of action

FCT, Abuja - The planned industrial action by organised labour, slated for Wednesday, August 2, may not hold as scheduled.

As reported by TheCable, this development was confirmed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, August 1.

After the rescheduled presidential steering committee on palliatives meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, Emma Ugbaja, general secretary of NLC, said President Bola Tinubu’s announced measures were welcomed, although they were not comprehensive enough.

Strike: Organised Labour to make a decision soon

Ugbaja said the labour unions would consult with its members to reach a consensus on the next action before the day ends.

Nigeria’s economy is at a crossroads following the declaration of subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his inauguration ceremony at the iconic Eagle Square in Abuja.

Since then, inflation has been high, making it difficult for Nigerians to afford a commodity or service at a fair rate.

Similarly, mobility has also become a problem nationwide as there has been a rapid increase in automobile, train, and aircraft transport fares.

