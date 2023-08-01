Joe Ajaero, the national president of the NLC, has said in a statement that there is no going back on the planned industrial action of the union

Ajaero, in a statement he personally signed, said the NLC has neither reconsidered nor suspended its planned protests scheduled for Wednesday

Earlier, the secretary of the NLC, Emma Ugbaja, hinted that the organised labour would meet with its members to decide the following line of action after meeting with the federal government team

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) dismissed the report that it was considering suspending its planned nationwide protest scheduled for Wednesday, August 2.

In a statement on its Twitter page on Tuesday, August 1, the union stated that it has neither reconsidered nor suspended the industrial action as it was earlier reported.

"No going back on protest", NLC president

According to the statement which was signed by the union's president, Joe Ajaero, the organised labour insisted that its demands have not changed.

Emma Ugbaja, the secretary of the NLC, was earlier reported to have said, after a meeting with the federal government committee, that President Bola Tinubu's announcement of interventions was a welcoming measure but was not enough.

He then hinted that organised labour, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), would reach out to their members for consultations and to reach a consensus in deciding the next line of action before the end of Tuesday and Wednesday's planned protest.

NLC declares protest begins on Wednesday

But the latest update from Ajaero indicated that the decision of the union remained unchanged.

The statement reads:

"We want to inform all Nigerians that we have just risen from a meeting with the Federal Government where we sought to get them to listen to the demands of the people and workers of Nigeria."

See the statement below:

