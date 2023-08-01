A private training jet crashed in Ikeja area of Lagos state on Tuesday, August 1, sparking tension in Oba Akran community

The impact of the crash resulted in an inferno and was swiftly put out as crew members were reportedly rescued alive with varying degrees of injuries

Authorities say the crash victims, consisting of Nigerians and expatriates, have been transferred to the hospital for further care

Oba Akran, Lagos state - Hadi Abubakar Sirika, the immediate past minister of Aviation of Nigeria, on Tuesday, August 1, said occupants of the helicopter 5N CCQ which crashed in Oba Akran area of Lagos, are reported to be stable.

Sirika gave gratitude to God for the development.

The crash victims in Lagos are not dead, according to Sirika. Photo credit: @hadisirika

Source: Facebook

Oba Akran helicopter: Crash victims are stable, says Sirika

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

“Occupants of helicopter 5N CCQ are reported to be stable, thank God.

“May God continue to keep us safe, may the outcome of investigation help to prevent future occurrence.

“In aircraft accidents, public cooperation is required to secure the site, for integrity of investigation.”

Tension as aircraft crashes in Lagos capital, Ikeja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there is tension in Lagos capital, Ikeja, Oba Akran, as a small aircraft reported crashed in the area and went into flames.

The aircraft cannot be easily identified, but eyewitness says the fate of the passengers was yet to be known.

The accident happened on the busy Oba Akran road, close to a fuel station opposite a bank.

'Plane that crash-landed in Lagos is South African-made propeller aircraft': NEMA

The Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said the plane that crashed on Tuesday, August 1, in Lagos, is a South African-made propeller aircraft.

According to Vanguard, NEMA's Acting Coordinator for South-West Zonal Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, said:

“It's a South African-made plane; it is a propeller aircraft."

Farinloye earlier disclosed that responders were searching for the flight data recorder, cockpit recorder, and Cospas-Sarsat beacon at the site of the aircraft's crash in Lagos.

Farinloye added:

“We are searching for flight data recorder, cockpit recorder and Cospas Sarsat beacon."

Source: Legit.ng