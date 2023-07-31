Ilorin is increasingly becoming the scene of an epic clash between followers of Islam and African traditional religion (Isese)

Recent incidents are markers of the religious acrimony which started when an Isese priestess, Yeye Ajesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, was prevented from hosting a planned festival for adherents of Isese

Although police waded into the crisis, met with both Muslims and traditionalists, and sued for peace, a major arrest was noted on Monday, July 31

Ilorin, Kwara state - The crisis between Muslim faithful and Isese adherents in Ilorin got messier on Monday, July 31, as police operatives reportedly arrested Madam Efunsetan Abebi Aniwura Olorisha, a top member of the Kwara State Association of Traditional Religion, also known as Isese.

Legit.ng learnt that the Isese leader was arrested based on a complaint lodged by one Sheikh Okutagidi along with some Muslims in Ilorin.

Iya Osun arrested in Ilorin, Kwara state

Iya Osun had alleged that Sheikh Okutagidi sought her spiritual help during the birth of one of his children and she came to his aid. According to her, Sheikh Okutagidi visited her shrine. However, in a video on Sunday, July 30, the Islamic cleric completely quashed the female traditionalist's claim, saying he's never met her.

Iya Osun's open allegation against Okutagidi comes on the back of the latter's antagonism towards Isese adherents in Ilorin.

On Monday afternoon (July 31), reports surfaced online that security agents picked up Iya Osun. Persons from both sides confirmed the development.

Adeifa Iwalesin, an Ifa adherent, posted on his Facebook page:

"Urgent alert: Unlawful arrest of Iya Osun in Ilorin.

"Abọru! Abọye!! Abọṣiṣẹ!!!

"We are deeply concerned to inform you about the distressing incident that has taken place in Ilorin. Iya Osun, a respected member of our IṢẸṢE community, has been unlawfully arrested by a group of Alfas in connection to her involvement in a leak concerning Alfa Okutagidi.

"The arrest of Iya Osun is a clear violation of her fundamental rights and an affront to justice. We demand an immediate and impartial investigation into this matter to ensure that her rights are protected and that those responsible for this unlawful act are held accountable.

"We stand together in solidarity with Iya Osun and her family during this challenging time. It is crucial that we come together as a community to support her and seek justice for this unjust arrest.

"We urge the relevant authorities to intervene swiftly and ensure that Iya Osun is released immediately and unconditionally. Such actions against innocent individuals cannot be tolerated in any society that upholds the principles of justice and fairness."

In a similar vein, one Alhaji Shakiru, popularly known as 'Kajue Baba', also confirmed the development. Kajue Baba is a Muslim blogger.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Iya Osun in Ilorin has been arrested. Let defamation of character against Babawa agba Okutagidi continues."

Meanwhile, when Legit.ng put a call through to the spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, the receiver said he is unaware of the arrest.

