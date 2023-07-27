A claim has appeared on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter about the purported killing of prominent Abia lawmaker, Enyinnaya Abaribe

Although several internet users have shared the claim, the report did not appear on any conventional media

On the afternoon of Thursday, July 27, a governor's aide quashed the claim, describing it as complete fake news

Umuahia, Abia state - Reports that the senator representing Abia South Senatorial District in the national assembly, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has been shot dead by assailants are untrue.

According to Ajetunmobi Ridwan Olawale, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Lagos state governor, the federal lawmaker debunked the story himself.

Enyinnaya Abaribe is alive and well, according to an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe not shot dead

Legit.ng reports that Abaribe is an outspoken lawmaker who often contributes to debates on national issues in the red chamber.

Igbo Times Magazine, an online platform popular for publishing making unsubstantiated claims, claimed the ex-deputy governor and former senate minority whip was 'shot dead after his security men engaged in a gunfight with some attackers in his native Abia state'.

However, Olawale, in a quote tweet, ruled it fake news.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle, @Riddwane:

“This (report that Abaribe was killed) is fake news. Senator Abaribe just replied a text message to him, saying: “I’m presently in the senate chambers.””

