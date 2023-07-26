Popular journalist Kemi Olunloyo has advised music star Davido and his signee Logos Olori to leave Nigeria

This comes amid the backlash from Muslims in the country that has trailed a controversial music video by Logos Olori shared by Davido

Kemi's statement, as expected, has triggered mixed reactions from netizens as many criticised the journalist

Amid the trending backlash that has trailed music star Davido over a controversial video by his signee Logos Olori, popular investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has advised the DMW label boss to leave the country for his safety.

According to Kemi in a post via her Facebook page, Davido is in a precarious situation, as she claimed she received credible information regarding threats against him.

Kemi Olunloyo advises Davido to apologise to Muslims. Credit: @drkemiolunlyo @logosolori @davido

Source: Twitter

The journalist further advised the singer to apologise to Islam and disregard advice from his fans.

According to Kemi, Davido wrote the concept for Logos Olori's music video.

An extract from Kemi Olunloyo's post read:

“Davido leave Nigeria with your artist. Get him a visa ASAP. You are in danger in Nigeria. Big Danger. Apologize to Islam. I have credible information that these credible threats are realm I was very quit during the Deborah case."

See her post below:

Netizens react as Kemi Olunloyo advises Davido to leave Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

Nimnan Joshua:

"Leave Nigeria for something he mistakenly did and later took it down?"

Ola Jumoke Eyinju Eledumare:

"So they will harm him untop music video.....for real.... I'm short of words."

Chinedu Erato Fabian:

"I see no reason of all this, let God fight for he's people's, why all this davido things here, you people should allow this guy to rest please..."

Okoli Chizoba:

"If only he will heed to this advice."

Akubugali Eva Chioma:

"I pray he see this o."

Ogbewe OluGbenga Neezman:

"Harm him? In a land where there is law or what? Nonsensé!"

Jeremiah Godswill Testimony:

"Run because of what? Apologies to Islam because of what?"

Northern Muslims tear and burn down Davido's poster

The controversial video Davido posted on behalf of his signee Logos Olori sparked huge reactions, especially from Muslims, Legit.ng reported.

To let peace reign, the singer pulled down the video from his social media accounts, but a section of Muslims are still not pleased.

A video of some youths in Maiduguri going around town, tearing and burning Davido's posters has emerged online.

Source: Legit.ng