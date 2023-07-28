Shehu Sani has advised people non to talk too much about the shirtless celebration of Asisat Oshoala at the ongoing Women’s World Cup tournament

According to the lawmaker, Nigerians should focus on the Falcons performance following their 3-2 victory against Australia and not criticise Oshoala's stunt

Meanwhile, the Barcelona forward came on as a second-half substitute before slotting past the goalkeeper from a tight angle to hand the Super Falcons a 3-1 lead

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Kaduna state, Nigeria - Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani has asked Nigerians not to drag Nigerian international striker, Asisat Oshoala.

Sani in a post shared on his page, on Friday, July 28, urged Nigerians to appreciate the Super Falcons, focus on their performance and not judge her faith or morality.

Shehu Sani reacts to Asisat Oshoala’s shirtless stunt. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, @goal

Source: Twitter

Shehu Sani reacts as Oshoala's shirtless stunt

The post sighted by Legit.ng reads thus:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Don’t talk too much about Asisat Shirtless stunt. I only looked at it once. Just appreciate her great performance and that of other Falcons."

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured the opinion of some Nigerians on Twitter as they reacted to the development.

@trankwility tweeted:

"I only listen to you, incoming Ashiwaju of Wawulence.

"Anybody looking at Asisat double pointer instead of celebrating her goal needs deliverance."

@JakesOlasupo tweeted:

"Lower your gaze," Senator.

@NkyEzenwa tweeted:

"She and her teammates made us proud. Wonderful outings from the Super Falcons."

@empror24 tweeted:

"That’s Sport for you. We are not living in Afghanistan. We’re not Taliban. Some fanatics are dragging us to be part of Afghans."

@oluwaseyi0012 tweeted:

"She was possibly overjoyed by coming in from the bench and putting that final nail to the coffin of the Matilda's, besides asisat don't really sees harself as a total female o, she's not fragile at all."

“I don’t think Tinubu means well”: Shehu Sani reacts to El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

The former Senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has shared his opinion regarding the recently President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 28-man list of ministerial nominees submitted to the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, July 27.

Sani disclosed that the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who's among the ministerial nominees by President Tinubu is a "tragedy".

The activist made this assertion in an interview on Arise TV News which is making the rounds on social media on Friday, July 28.

Video of Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi, celebrating Super Falcons' 3-2 win over Australia goes viral

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated the victory of the Super Falcons against the Matildas of Australia.

In a viral video shared by Busola Kukoyi, one of Oluremi's aides on Twitter, on Thursday, July 27, the First Lady was seen in a jubilant mood after the game ended 3-2 in favour of Nigeria.

Sharing the video, Kukoyi wrote:

"First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON watches till the end as the Super Falcons of Nigeria beat co-host country Australia at the ongoing Fifa Womens World Cup #FIFAWWC."

Source: Legit.ng