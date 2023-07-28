Breaking: Tensions Rise in Niger Republic as Abdourahmane Tchiani Declares Himself New Leader
Niamey, Niger Republic - General Abdourahmane Tchiani on Friday, July 28, declared himself the new leader of Niger after a dramatic coup.
Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Also known as Omar Tchiani, he staged a takeover which started on Wednesday, July 26, when the presidential guards unit he led seized the country's leader, BBC reported.
More to come…
Source: Legit.ng