Africa

Breaking: Tensions Rise in Niger Republic as Abdourahmane Tchiani Declares Himself New Leader

by  Ridwan Adeola

Niamey, Niger Republic - General Abdourahmane Tchiani on Friday, July 28, declared himself the new leader of Niger after a dramatic coup.

Also known as Omar Tchiani, he staged a takeover which started on Wednesday, July 26, when the presidential guards unit he led seized the country's leader, BBC reported.

More to come…

Source: Legit.ng

