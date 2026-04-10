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FG Releases Updated List of 48 Nigerians Sanctioned as Terrorism Financiers in 2026
Nigeria

FG Releases Updated List of 48 Nigerians Sanctioned as Terrorism Financiers in 2026

by  Basit Jamiu
4 min read
  • The Federal Government has released an updated list of Nigerians sanctioned as terrorism financiers in 2026
  • This move shows Nigeria’s determination to disrupt financial networks that support extremist activities
  • The updated list includes both individuals and groups, reflecting a broad crackdown on terrorism financing

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The Federal Government has published an updated list of Nigerians designated as terrorism financiers in 2026.

This move is part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism financing and strengthen national security.

The updated list highlights individuals and groups designated as terrorism financiers in 2026.
Nigeria enforces targeted financial sanctions to combat terrorism financing and safeguard national security. Photo credit: DefenceMinistry/x
Source: Twitter

Updated list of terrorism financiers

Below is the official list of individuals and groups sanctioned, according to NigSac:

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  1. ABDULSAMAT OHIDA – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  2. MOHAMMED SANI – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  3. ABDURRAHAMAN ABDURRAHAMAN – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  4. FATIMA ISHAQ – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  5. TUKUR MAMU – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  6. YUSUF GHAZALI – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  7. MUHAMMAD SANI – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  8. ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  9. SALLAMUDEEN HASSAN – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  10. ADAMU ISHAK – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  11. HASSANA ISAH – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  12. ABDULKAREEM MUSA – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  13. UMAR ABDULLAHI – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  14. ABDURRAHAMAN ADO – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  15. BASHIR YUSUF – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  16. IBRAHIM ALHASSAN – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  17. MUHAMMAD ISAH – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  18. SALIHU ADAMU – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  19. SURAJO MOHAMMAD – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  20. FANNAMI BUKAR – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  21. MUHAMMED MUSA – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  22. Sahabi Ismail – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  23. Mohammed Buba – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  24. JAMA'ATU WAL-JIHAD – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  25. ANSARUL SUDAN (ANSARU) – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  26. ISLAMIC PROVINCE (ISWAP) – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  27. INDIGENOUS BIAFRA (IPOB) – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  28. YAN GROUP – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  29. YAN GROUP NLBDG – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  30. ADAMU HASSAN – Record Date: November 14, 2024
  31. HASSAN MOHAMMED – Record Date: November 14, 2024
  32. USMAN ABUBAKAR – Record Date: November 14, 2024
  33. KUBARA SALAWU – Record Date: November 14, 2024
  34. RABIU SULEIMAN – Record Date: November 14, 2024
  35. SIMON NJOKU – Record Date: March 7, 2025
  36. GODSTIME IYARE – Record Date: March 7, 2025
  37. FRANCIS MMADUABUCHI – Record Date: March 7, 2025
  38. JOHN ONWUMERE – Record Date: March 7, 2025
  39. CHIKWUKA EZE – Record Date: March 7, 2025
  40. EDWIN CHUKWUEDO – Record Date: March 18, 2025
  41. CHIWENDU OWOH – Record Date: January 1, 0001
  42. GINIKA ORJI – Record Date: January 1, 0001
  43. AWO UCHECHUKWU – Record Date: January 1, 0001
  44. MERCY ALI – Record Date: January 1, 0001
  45. OHAGWU JULIANA – Record Date: January 1, 0001
  46. EZE OKPOTO – Record Date: March 19, 2025
  47. NWAOBI CHIMEZIE – Record Date: March 19, 2025
  48. OGUMU KEWE – Record Date: March 19, 2025

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Nigeria’s Commitment to International Peace and Security

Nigeria being a member of the United Nations and in pursuit of its commitment to international peace and security as enunciated under the Charter of the United Nations has enacted the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 which established the Nigeria Sanctions Committee as the national body responsible for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) on Targeted Financial Sanctions.

Targeted Financial Sanctions (TFS) issued by the United Nations Security Council are designed to deny any individuals or entities associated with terrorism, terrorism financing and financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDS) access to assets, funds, equipment or support.

The Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC) is Chaired by the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and is empowered to make all necessary regulations, guidelines, procedures and rules for the implementation of the UNSCRs in Nigeria. The scope of these rules and guidelines apply to all individuals and entities in Nigeria.

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The NSC by virtue of Section 10 of the TPPA 2022 is empowered to enforce the implementation of all the UNSCRs contained in Schedule 1 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and include the following: UNSCR 1373 (2001).

Authorities strengthen global peace efforts by restricting access to funds for terrorism-linked entities
The Nigeria Sanctions Committee implements United Nations Security Council Resolutions on terrorism financing. Photo credit: DefenceMinistry/x
Source: Twitter

US issues updated deportation list of Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that the number of Nigerians set for deportation has been reduced from 130 to 110.

These individuals were convicted of serious crimes and have now been placed on what DHS describes as its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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Federal Government Of Nigeria
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