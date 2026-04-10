The Federal Government has released an updated list of Nigerians sanctioned as terrorism financiers in 2026

This move shows Nigeria’s determination to disrupt financial networks that support extremist activities

The updated list includes both individuals and groups, reflecting a broad crackdown on terrorism financing

The Federal Government has published an updated list of Nigerians designated as terrorism financiers in 2026.

This move is part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism financing and strengthen national security.

Nigeria enforces targeted financial sanctions to combat terrorism financing and safeguard national security. Photo credit: DefenceMinistry/x

Source: Twitter

Updated list of terrorism financiers

Below is the official list of individuals and groups sanctioned, according to NigSac:

ABDULSAMAT OHIDA – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024 MOHAMMED SANI – Record Date: March 18, 2024 ABDURRAHAMAN ABDURRAHAMAN – Record Date: March 18, 2024 FATIMA ISHAQ – Record Date: March 18, 2024 TUKUR MAMU – Record Date: March 18, 2024 YUSUF GHAZALI – Record Date: March 18, 2024 MUHAMMAD SANI – Record Date: March 18, 2024 ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD – Record Date: March 18, 2024 SALLAMUDEEN HASSAN – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024 ADAMU ISHAK – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024 HASSANA ISAH – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024 ABDULKAREEM MUSA – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024 UMAR ABDULLAHI – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024 ABDURRAHAMAN ADO – Record Date: March 21, 2024 BASHIR YUSUF – Record Date: March 21, 2024 IBRAHIM ALHASSAN – Record Date: March 21, 2024 MUHAMMAD ISAH – Record Date: March 21, 2024 SALIHU ADAMU – Record Date: March 21, 2024 SURAJO MOHAMMAD – Record Date: March 21, 2024 FANNAMI BUKAR – Record Date: March 21, 2024 MUHAMMED MUSA – Record Date: March 21, 2024 Sahabi Ismail – Record Date: March 22, 2024 Mohammed Buba – Record Date: March 22, 2024 JAMA'ATU WAL-JIHAD – Record Date: March 22, 2024 ANSARUL SUDAN (ANSARU) – Record Date: March 22, 2024 ISLAMIC PROVINCE (ISWAP) – Record Date: March 22, 2024 INDIGENOUS BIAFRA (IPOB) – Record Date: March 22, 2024 YAN GROUP – Record Date: March 22, 2024 YAN GROUP NLBDG – Record Date: March 22, 2024 ADAMU HASSAN – Record Date: November 14, 2024 HASSAN MOHAMMED – Record Date: November 14, 2024 USMAN ABUBAKAR – Record Date: November 14, 2024 KUBARA SALAWU – Record Date: November 14, 2024 RABIU SULEIMAN – Record Date: November 14, 2024 SIMON NJOKU – Record Date: March 7, 2025 GODSTIME IYARE – Record Date: March 7, 2025 FRANCIS MMADUABUCHI – Record Date: March 7, 2025 JOHN ONWUMERE – Record Date: March 7, 2025 CHIKWUKA EZE – Record Date: March 7, 2025 EDWIN CHUKWUEDO – Record Date: March 18, 2025 CHIWENDU OWOH – Record Date: January 1, 0001 GINIKA ORJI – Record Date: January 1, 0001 AWO UCHECHUKWU – Record Date: January 1, 0001 MERCY ALI – Record Date: January 1, 0001 OHAGWU JULIANA – Record Date: January 1, 0001 EZE OKPOTO – Record Date: March 19, 2025 NWAOBI CHIMEZIE – Record Date: March 19, 2025 OGUMU KEWE – Record Date: March 19, 2025

Nigeria’s Commitment to International Peace and Security

Nigeria being a member of the United Nations and in pursuit of its commitment to international peace and security as enunciated under the Charter of the United Nations has enacted the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 which established the Nigeria Sanctions Committee as the national body responsible for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) on Targeted Financial Sanctions.

Targeted Financial Sanctions (TFS) issued by the United Nations Security Council are designed to deny any individuals or entities associated with terrorism, terrorism financing and financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDS) access to assets, funds, equipment or support.

The Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC) is Chaired by the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and is empowered to make all necessary regulations, guidelines, procedures and rules for the implementation of the UNSCRs in Nigeria. The scope of these rules and guidelines apply to all individuals and entities in Nigeria.

The NSC by virtue of Section 10 of the TPPA 2022 is empowered to enforce the implementation of all the UNSCRs contained in Schedule 1 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and include the following: UNSCR 1373 (2001).

The Nigeria Sanctions Committee implements United Nations Security Council Resolutions on terrorism financing. Photo credit: DefenceMinistry/x

Source: Twitter

US issues updated deportation list of Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that the number of Nigerians set for deportation has been reduced from 130 to 110.

These individuals were convicted of serious crimes and have now been placed on what DHS describes as its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

Source: Legit.ng