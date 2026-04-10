FG Releases Updated List of 48 Nigerians Sanctioned as Terrorism Financiers in 2026
- The Federal Government has released an updated list of Nigerians sanctioned as terrorism financiers in 2026
- This move shows Nigeria’s determination to disrupt financial networks that support extremist activities
- The updated list includes both individuals and groups, reflecting a broad crackdown on terrorism financing
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The Federal Government has published an updated list of Nigerians designated as terrorism financiers in 2026.
This move is part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism financing and strengthen national security.
Updated list of terrorism financiers
Below is the official list of individuals and groups sanctioned, according to NigSac:
- ABDULSAMAT OHIDA – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- MOHAMMED SANI – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- ABDURRAHAMAN ABDURRAHAMAN – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- FATIMA ISHAQ – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- TUKUR MAMU – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- YUSUF GHAZALI – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- MUHAMMAD SANI – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- SALLAMUDEEN HASSAN – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- ADAMU ISHAK – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- HASSANA ISAH – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- ABDULKAREEM MUSA – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- UMAR ABDULLAHI – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- ABDURRAHAMAN ADO – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- BASHIR YUSUF – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- IBRAHIM ALHASSAN – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- MUHAMMAD ISAH – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- SALIHU ADAMU – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- SURAJO MOHAMMAD – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- FANNAMI BUKAR – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- MUHAMMED MUSA – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- Sahabi Ismail – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- Mohammed Buba – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- JAMA'ATU WAL-JIHAD – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- ANSARUL SUDAN (ANSARU) – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- ISLAMIC PROVINCE (ISWAP) – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- INDIGENOUS BIAFRA (IPOB) – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- YAN GROUP – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- YAN GROUP NLBDG – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- ADAMU HASSAN – Record Date: November 14, 2024
- HASSAN MOHAMMED – Record Date: November 14, 2024
- USMAN ABUBAKAR – Record Date: November 14, 2024
- KUBARA SALAWU – Record Date: November 14, 2024
- RABIU SULEIMAN – Record Date: November 14, 2024
- SIMON NJOKU – Record Date: March 7, 2025
- GODSTIME IYARE – Record Date: March 7, 2025
- FRANCIS MMADUABUCHI – Record Date: March 7, 2025
- JOHN ONWUMERE – Record Date: March 7, 2025
- CHIKWUKA EZE – Record Date: March 7, 2025
- EDWIN CHUKWUEDO – Record Date: March 18, 2025
- CHIWENDU OWOH – Record Date: January 1, 0001
- GINIKA ORJI – Record Date: January 1, 0001
- AWO UCHECHUKWU – Record Date: January 1, 0001
- MERCY ALI – Record Date: January 1, 0001
- OHAGWU JULIANA – Record Date: January 1, 0001
- EZE OKPOTO – Record Date: March 19, 2025
- NWAOBI CHIMEZIE – Record Date: March 19, 2025
- OGUMU KEWE – Record Date: March 19, 2025
Nigeria’s Commitment to International Peace and Security
Nigeria being a member of the United Nations and in pursuit of its commitment to international peace and security as enunciated under the Charter of the United Nations has enacted the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 which established the Nigeria Sanctions Committee as the national body responsible for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) on Targeted Financial Sanctions.
Targeted Financial Sanctions (TFS) issued by the United Nations Security Council are designed to deny any individuals or entities associated with terrorism, terrorism financing and financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDS) access to assets, funds, equipment or support.
The Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC) is Chaired by the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and is empowered to make all necessary regulations, guidelines, procedures and rules for the implementation of the UNSCRs in Nigeria. The scope of these rules and guidelines apply to all individuals and entities in Nigeria.
The NSC by virtue of Section 10 of the TPPA 2022 is empowered to enforce the implementation of all the UNSCRs contained in Schedule 1 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and include the following: UNSCR 1373 (2001).
US issues updated deportation list of Nigerians
Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that the number of Nigerians set for deportation has been reduced from 130 to 110.
These individuals were convicted of serious crimes and have now been placed on what DHS describes as its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.